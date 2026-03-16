Nor’westers wreak havoc in Odisha's Mayurbhanj, several districts

BHUBANESWAR: Nor’wester (Kalabaisakhi) storm wreaked havoc in Mayurbhanj and several other parts of the state, claiming two lives and causing injuries to at least 40 people in Karanjia sub-division, on Sunday.

Kandhamal and Kalahandi districts also witnessed hailstorms and thundershowers. However, several parts of the state heaved a sigh of relief from the soaring mercury as daytime temperature plunged by at least 3 to 5 degree Celsius across many districts following rain and thundershowers.

Met officials said parts of the state, especially Mayurbhanj, will continue to witness strong winds for the second consecutive day on Monday. On the day, light to moderate rainfall was also reported in parts of Ganjam, Balasore, Keonjhar and other districts.

Met officials said owing to rain and cloudy weather conditions, daytime temperature dropped across multiple districts, bringing temporary respite from rising temperature and humidity.

The highest temperature of 38.2 degree C was reported in Nuapada district, while Sambalpur and Jharsuguda, where heatwave prevailed for the past few days, logged 36 degree C and 37.7 degree C respectively. In Twin City Bhubaneswar and Cuttack, mercury level hovered at 32.2 degree C and 31.8 degree C respectively.

IMD officials said light to moderate rain and thundershower activities are likely to continue in multiple districts till March 18. They have also issued orange warning for Mayurbhanj, forecasting a wind speed of 50 to 60 kmph in parts of the district.

Yellow warning has also been issued for parts of Sundargarh, Keonjhar, Balasore, Bhadrak, Rayagada, Koraput, Malkangiri, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam and Gajapati districts where thunderstorm with gusting winds in the range of 30 to 50 kmph is likely to occur.