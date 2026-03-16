Self-styled godman stabs beggar inside Balasore-Bhubaneswar MEMU train, detained

CUTTACK: A 35-year-old self-styled godman was detained on Sunday for allegedly stabbing a beggar after the latter refused to hand over his day’s earnings to him. The incident occurred inside Balasore-Bhubaneswar MEMU train at Cuttack railway station.

The accused, Ramesh Pashwan, hails from West Bengal and stays near Biraja temple in Jajpur.

Government Railway Police (GRP) said the beggar, 60-year-old Manoj, sustained injuries in his belly and is under treatment at SCB medical college and hospital. His condition is stable.

Police said Manoj is mentally-challenged and earns his living by seeking alms from train passengers. On the day, he boarded the MEMU train and was asking for money from passengers when he came across Ramesh, who was also travelling in the same compartment.

When Ramesh saw Manoj pocketing his earnings, he allegedly asked the latter to give all the money to him. When Manoj refused, the accused took out a knife and stabbed him on his belly, police said.

Other passengers immediately caught hold of Ramesh and informed the GRP following which the cops arrived and detained him.

“He is being questioned in connection with the incident,” said a senior police officer.