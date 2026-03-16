Teacher sexually assaults student in Odisha school, held

CUTTACK: A 50-year-old teacher of a government-run upper primary school in Kantapada block was arrested on Sunday for allegedly sexually assaulting a Class VI student in an inebriated condition on the school premises.

The accused was identified as Jyoti Ranjan Bhoi, a teacher of Government Upper Primary School at Mankunda under Govindpur police limits. The incident occurred on Saturday.

As per the FIR lodged by the girl’s father, Bhoi, who was allegedly drunk, called the 12-year-old to an empty classroom and forcibly made her sit on his lap after which he started touching her inappropriately. “Though my daughter requested him to leave her, the teacher did not respond and started sexually assaulting her, threatening to kill the family members if she disclosed the matter to anyone,” the girl’s father alleged.

Left with no other option, the girl reportedly began screaming following which locals rushed to the spot and started beating Bhoi. On being informed, police reached the spot, rescued the teacher from the angry mob and took him into custody. He was arrested on the day and produced in court, said police. ENS