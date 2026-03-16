Three killed, six injured as van overturns in Odisha's Rayagada

BERHAMPUR: Three persons were killed and six others suffered injuries after a rice-laden pickup van overturned near Kachapaju village under Bissamcuttack police limits in Rayagada district on Saturday night.

The deceased were identified as Drinzu Saraka (51), Madan Saraka (48) and Dhabaleswar Saraka (27), all from Kachapaju village. While Drinzu died on the spot, Madan and Dhabaleswar succumbed to their injuries at Bissamcuttack community health centre (CHC) on Sunday, said police.

Bissamcuttack IIC Samarpita Swain said after getting their rice milled, 10 villagers of Kachapaju were returning in the pickup van when the accident took place late in the night. The van overturned after the driver reportedly lost control.

After the mishap, the injured persons were admitted to Bissamcuttack CHC. One Hima Saraka, who sustained serious injuries, was shifted to MKCG Medical College and Hospital in Berhampur. Others are undergoing treatment at Christian hospital in Bissamcuttack.

The IIC said bodies of the three deceased were seized for autopsy. Investigation is underway to ascertain the exact circumstances that led to the accident.