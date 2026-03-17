Anganwadi workers, helpers in Odisha take to streets over demands

SAMBALPUR: Thousands of anganwadi workers and helpers from across western Odisha on Monday staged demonstration here demanding resolution of several long-pending issues related to their service conditions and welfare.

The agitators, under the banner of Paschim Odisha Anganwadi Karmi O Sahayika Sangh, assembled at Nari Seva Sadan and took out a massive rally through the main roads of the city. Later, they staged protest at the offices of the Revenue Divisional Commissioner (RDC) and the district collector.

Their demands included granting government employee status to anganwadi workers, implementation of equal pay for equal work, monthly salary of Rs 26,000, social security coverage under labour codes, 100 per cent promotion opportunities and revision of supplementary nutrition programme (SNP) rates.

The agitating anganwadi workers also demanded payment for eggs as per market price, minimum pension of Rs 10,000, retirement benefits of Rs 10 lakh, 40 days of leave annually, regularisation of salary payments, restoration of stopped increments besides travel and food allowances for meetings and official duties. They further sought inclusion of all anganwadi workers and helpers under the e-Shram card and Ayushman Yojana schemes.

“Anganwadi workers and helpers play a crucial role in implementing government welfare programmes at the grassroots level. But unfortunately, while we have been raising these issues for a long time, many of our demands are yet to receive due attention. We urge the government to take the matter seriously and take concrete steps in this regard,” said Sangh convenor Prasanta Padhi.

The agitators said they would intensify the protest if the government fails to address their demands at the earliest.