Odisha hospital fire toll rises to 12, BJD chief demands resignation of Health Minister

BHUBANESWAR: The death toll in the SCB Medical College and Hospital fire tragedy rose to 12 on Tuesday, with two more patients succumbing to injuries in the last 12 hours. Meanwhile Leader of Opposition and BJD chief Naveen Patnaik demanded the resignation of Health Minister Mukesh Mahaling.

The victims were identified as Pabitra Tisari (20) from Koraput district and Suman Kumar Sahoo (30) from Angul. Hospital sources said Pabitra died on Monday night, while Suman succumbed early on Tuesday despite treatment. According to hospital sources, Pabitra succumbed on Monday night, while Suman succumbed early on Tuesday.

Pabitra who had sustained a leg injury in an accident was admitted to trauma care ICU on March 13 after his haemoglobin level dropped to 3 grams per deciliter.

After fire broke out at trauma ICU on Sunday night, Pabitra was rescued and shifted to ICU in Orthopedic department.

Suman sustaining head injury in an accident was admitted to trauma ICU on February 26. After rescue, he was shifted to the ICU in Neurosurgery department.

“Despite all efforts, we could not succeed in saving his life and he succumbed on Monday late night,” said doctors who were treating them.

As many as 10 out of 14 patients who were receiving treatment in the trauma care ICU having 23 beds had perished in the Monday morning fire.

The fire mishap found its echoes in the State Assembly where Naveen demanded resignation of Health and Family Welfare Minister Mukesh Mahaling.

“I stand here today with a heavy heart. Yesterday, I visited SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack. What I witnessed was not just a scene of a tragic accident, but a stark reminder of the crumbling safety standards in our state's premier healthcare institution,” the LoP said.

The former chief minister said the Health Department cannot hide behind 'inquiries' while families mourn. A judicial inquiry is welcome, but it does not absolve the political leadership of its responsibility, he said in his statement in the House.

Naveen demanded that Mahaling must immediately resign as the Health Minister taking ‘moral responsibility for this catastrophic lapse in safety oversight.’

He also demanded the ex-gratia announced be raised to Rs 50 lakh for the families of each deceased victim.