Odisha police chance upon 116 kg ganja in car after accident

ROURKELA: Police stumbled upon 116 kg of ganja while searching a car that met with an accident on Raiboga road and was found abandoned in the bordering Birmitrapur town of Sundargarh district on Monday morning.

IIC of Birmitrapur police station Ram Prasad Nag said the car carrying the contraband was on way towards Jharkhand. It reportedly rammed into a trailer truck and was stranded on Raiboga road. Before police reached the spot, the occupants of the car had fled.

During search, police found a total of 116.200 kg ganja valued at about Rs 17.40 lakh stored in the vehicle. The car was brought to the police station and the contraband was seized.

Nag said the vehicle was registered in Tatanagar of Jharkhand, but the owner’s address was Delhi. A case has been registered against the car owner who is a Colonel in the Indian Army as per the vehicle registration record. Police are verifying the identity of the vehicle owner and further investigation is underway.