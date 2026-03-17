Odisha's Nandapur village to get bridge soon

JEYPORE: The long-standing transportation woes of residents of Debashandhaguda under Raishing panchayat in Nandapur block are set to end soon as the Koraput administration has sanctioned a bridge project for the village.

The Basuki river flowing near Debashandhaguda has remained a major obstacle for villagers for many years. In the absence of a bridge over the river, villagers face difficulties in their daily commute. The situation turns more challenging during the monsoon when crossing the river becomes a risky affair.

During his visit to Nandapur on February 27, Koraput collector Manoj Satyaban Mahajan reached Debashandhaguda and witnessed the hardships faced by villagers firsthand. After interacting with the locals, he assured them that steps would be taken to resolve the connectivity issue at the earliest.

Nandapur block development officer (BDO) Durga Prasad Dora said following the collector’s visit, the proposal for construction of a bridge over Basuki river was taken up on priority and approved after completion of necessary formalities.

A 60-metre bridge along with a link road has been sanctioned for the village, with an estimated investment of around Rs 4.20 crore. The funds will be released soon for implementation of the project, the BDO added.