Amid LPG shortage, Odisha govt bans use of coal in roadside hotels

BHUBANESWAR: As people grapple with a worsening LPG shortage that has left households and businesses struggling to access cooking gas, the state government has announced a ban on the use of coal and coal briquettes in urban areas as part of its heatwave management plan.

The decision aimed at reducing pollution and controlling rising temperature levels has fuelled concern among food vendors and small businesses, who are already struggling with gas supply scarcity for over a week.

In its standard operating procedure (SOP) for combating the summer heatwave this year, the Housing and Urban Development (H&UD) department on Tuesday directed all urban local bodies (ULBs) to impose a ban on the use of coal and coal briquettes in their areas.

“Residual fly ash generated from burnt coal or briquettes by the roadside hotels and eatery shops are being piled up on roads which is causing dust pollution and temperature rise,” it reasoned.However, the decision has led to confusion and worry among the LPG users, especially hotel owners, restaurant operators and street food vendors, who worry the move will force many of them to shut down operations due to the dual impact of limited fuel alternatives and irregular supply of LPG cylinders.

“The order is confusing as the civic body has allowed temporary use of alternative fuel options including coal to us to run our business to cope with short supply of LPG cylinders,” said a hotel owner in Rasulgarh.

Another food vendor said the government must take the current situation into account before implementing any such order. “Irregular supply of commercial cylinders has already made it nearly impossible to do our business normally,” he said.