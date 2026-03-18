Dr Pradhan was the Bhishma Pitamah of Odisha BJP: Rajnath Singh

BHUBANESWAR: Defence minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday paid rich tributes to former Union minister Debendra Pradhan at a memorial meeting held on the occasion of his first death anniversary, describing him as the ‘Bhishma Pitamah of BJP in Odisha’, who laid a strong organisational foundation for the party in the state.

Addressing a gathering, Singh remembered Pradhan as a disciplined and tireless worker who remained deeply committed to grassroots development and the ideals of the party. Pradhan played a crucial role in expanding the BJP’s base in Odisha and worked relentlessly to make the party acceptable to a wider section of people, he said.

“The results of his efforts are visible today in the form of a strong organisation and an effective government in the state,” Singh said.

Recalling Pradhan’s contributions, the Defence minister said the late leader had consistently advocated for farmers’ welfare, including ensuring minimum support price (MSP) for agricultural produce. He had also immensely contributed to the development of national highways in the state.

Singh said the BJP forming its first government in Odisha was a testament to Pradhan’s years of dedicated work in building the party from the grassroots. He also lauded Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi for setting ambitious economic goals for the state.

He noted that the Odisha government has set a target of building a $500-billion economy by 2036, when the state will celebrate 100 years of its formation, and a $1.5-trillion economy by 2047, coinciding with the centenary of India’s independence under the vision of Viksit Bharat by 2047.