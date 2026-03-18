Four children left fatherless, a mother of five lost: SCB ICU fire shatters Kendrapara families

KENDRAPARA: The tragic fire mishap at SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack, which sent shockwaves across the state, has ruined two families in Kendrapara.

Thirty-eight-year-old Rabindra Das, a mason from Narayanpur village under Marsaghai block, was undergoing treatment for a spinal cord injury in the trauma care ICU of the hospital. A fall during a gig had led to the injury. The family was expecting his recovery, but fate had other plans.

Rabindra’s wife, Sasmita Das, is inconsolable. “My husband had been undergoing treatment for the last three weeks. I never thought our world would turn upside down. I have a 12-year-old son and three minor daughters,” said Sasmita, fighting back tears.

Last year, Rabindra had started construction of their house in the village. He had planned to complete it this year, but before that, his life was snatched away, added the 33-year-old.

Till Saturday, the nondescript Narayanpur village under Angalei gram panchayat was a happy place. However, the tragic incident has left the entire neighbourhood in shock. As Rabindra’s four children mourn the father who will never return, relatives and neighbours broke down when the body arrived in the village on Monday evening.

“Rabindra was such a pleasant person. He worked in the village and nearby areas to support his family. Now their future is at stake,” said Bharat, 54, a neighbour.

A large number of patients from the district depend on SCB Medical College and Hospital, but the tragedy will leave them scarred, said Mangaraj Behera, sarpanch of Angalei GP.