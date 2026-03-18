Man beaten to death by brother-in-law in Odisha following domestic dispute

BARGARH : A 28-year-old man was allegedly beaten to death by his brother-in-law following a domestic dispute at Chichinda village under Bheden police limits here on Tuesday morning.

The deceased was identified as Sudeep Bag (28). The accused, Sukadev Mahanand (50) of Salna village, is on the run after committing the crime.

Police sources said the incident took place at around 10 am after a heated argument broke out between the duo in front of their house. During the altercation, Sukadev flew into rage and allegedly assaulted the victim with a wooden plank repeatedly, leading to his death on the spot. After the incident, the accused fled the scene leaving the body in front of the house.

Sukadev’s minor daughter, who witnessed the assault, raised an alarm, alerting the local residents. On being informed, police along with a scientific team reached the village for investigation.

Villagers said Sukadev had married Sudeep’s sister and was staying in his in-laws’ house for the past five years. After separating from his first wife a few years ago, Sudeep was living in the house with his mother. Two years ago, he married another woman. Earlier this week, his second wife also returned to her parental home which led to domestic tension and altercations within the family, they added.

Police said a manhunt has been launched to nab the accused who is absconding. A case has been registered and investigation is underway to ascertain the exact motive behind the crime.