Two-year-old boy dies, twin brother hurt after tusker knocks down wall of their house in Balasore

BALASORE: A two-year-old boy died and his twin brother suffered injuries after an elephant reportedly knocked down a wall of their thatched house in Kendukhunta village under Jaleswar forest range of Balasore district in the wee hours of Tuesday.

The deceased toddler was identified as Ram Besra, son of Uddhav Besra of Kendukhunta under Khuard panchayat within Raibania police limits.

Sources said Uddhav, his wife Chari and their five children were sleeping in their house. At around 1 am, a tusker reportedly tried to reach the paddy stored inside the house by inserting its trunk through a gap between the roof and the walls.

Suddenly, one of the walls collapsed, trapping Uddhav’s twin sons Ram and Lakshman under the debris. While Lakshman was rescued by his parents, Ram was killed on the spot. While leaving the village, the tusker also damaged a cabin at Luhapada chowk.

After receiving information, local forest personnel rushed to Kendukhunta on Tuesday morning to take stock of the situation. Raibania police also reached the village for investigation.

Assistant conservator of forests (ACF), Balasore Diganta Sovan Chand said the deceased’s family will get a compensation of `10 lakh. Initially, `1 lakh will be provided by the Forest department. The remaining amount will be disbursed after receiving the postmortem report and other necessary documents.