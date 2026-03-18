Violent clash during farewell party at BJB campus leaves more than 12 students injured; police deployed

BHUBANESWAR: Tension gripped Buxi Jagabandhu Bidyadhar (BJB) autonomous college campus here after a violent clash broke out between two hostel groups on Tuesday night, leaving over 12 students injured.

The clash occurred following a dispute over loud music allegedly being played during a farewell party at a hostel on the campus.

Students from both groups reportedly attacked each other with bottles and stones, leaving more than 12 hostel students injured.

The injured students were admitted to Capital Hospital for treatment. Their condition is said to be stable.

Keeping in view the tense situation, the Commissionerate Police has deployed two platoons of force on the campus.

The situation remained relatively calm on Wednesday. However, police said the forces will continue to remain stationed for sometimes to prevent any further escalation.

One of the college students claimed that the high volume music at Ashok hostel during the farewell party disturbed those studying in Ambedkar hostel, leading them to object.

As music was not turned off, they lodged a complaint with the police.

However, tensions between the two groups escalated within a short period, with both groups exchanging abuses before engaging in a serious confrontation with each other.