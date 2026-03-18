Woman killed, three injured as car rams into motorcycle during group clash in Ganjam

BERHAMPUR: A 40-year-old woman died and three persons suffered grievous injuries after being reportedly hit by a car during a group clash at Dakhinpur village under Berhampur Sadar police limits in Ganjam district on Tuesday evening.

The deceased was identified as Banita Mahakud of Gokarnapur village.

Sources said Banita and her nephew Suren left Gokarnapur on a motorcycle to attend a social function at Lathi village. While they were about to reach Dakhinpur, two groups of local youths were engaged in a fight on the road. During the fight, some youths reportedly tried to knock down two members of the rival group with their car.

The duo managed to save themselves by jumping to the roadside. However, the car rammed into the motorcycle on which Banita and Suren were travelling.

While the woman was killed instantly, her nephew suffered serious injuries. The two youths who had jumped to the roadside also sustained injuries as they landed on a heap of metal. On being informed by locals, Berhampur Sadar IIC Santosh Behera along with a police team reached the spot. The three injured and Banita were taken to MKCG Medical College and Hospital. However, the doctors declared the woman dead.

The IIC said a case has been registered in connection with the incident. The car and the bike have been seized. Investigation is underway and action would be taken accordingly after collecting the statements of the injured persons.