Best mine award for Vedanta’s Jamkhani

BHUBANESWAR: Reinforcing its safety leadership in the mining sector, Vedanta Aluminium’s Jamkhani coal mines has secured the Overall Best Mine Award at the Annual Mines Safety Fortnight (AMSF) Awards held in Sambalpur.

The Jamkhani mines has also won first prize in the Contractor (MDO) category and secured first place in the Safety Management Plan and Mine Lighting and Illumination Scheme categories.

Organised by the Directorate General of Mines Safety (DGMS), the awards recognise excellence and commitment to the highest standards of mine safety across the region. The awards were received by chief operating officer of Jamkhani coal mines Vivek Uplanchiwar and team including the MDO partner.

A key highlight of the awards was the comprehensive safety inspection conducted by an external AMSF team comprising 10 subject experts, including an Internal Safety Organisation (ISO) observer and senior officials from Mahanadi Coalfields Limited. The evaluation assessed safety systems, operational practices, and workforce engagement across multiple parameters.

“Safety is a core value at Vedanta Aluminium, and our Zero Harm philosophy is about instilling behavioural change and empowering every individual to make safety a personal responsibility. These awards reflect the team’s strong commitment to disciplined operations, proactive safety practices, and continuous improvement,” said Vedanta Aluminium CEO Rajiv Kumar.