BNIF is my personal initiative to work for Odisha’s people: Naveen

BHUBANESWAR: Leader of Opposition and BJD president Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday sought to clear the air on the controversy over ‘Biju Naveen Inspirational Foundation’ by clarifying that he had initiated the move for forming the trust in memory of his late father, which will be exclusively dedicated for charitable work.

Talking to mediapersons, the BJD chief said he had conceived the idea of establishing the trust prior to his neck surgery in June last year and had consulted legal and financial experts in Delhi on the matter. “The trust was started with a small sum of Rs 1 lakh from my own funds. None of this money came from BJD or any other political party,” he said, referring to some reports in this regard in the media.

“The trust is dedicated exclusively to charitable activities and has no connection with the BJD or any other political party,” he added.

The BJD president had undergone a successful spinal surgery for cervical arthritis on June 22, 2025, at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai.

The former chief minister said Biju Babu was also known for his philanthropic activities.

“At the young age of 30, he donated the Kalinga UNESCO prize in Paris for popularisation of science. He did many other good works in his lifetime,” Naveen said.