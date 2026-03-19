Census 2026: House listing to begin April 16 in Odisha, self-enumeration from April 1

BHUBANESWAR: The first phase house listing operations for Census-2026 will begin across all 30 districts of the state from April 16, said Director of census Operations in Odisha, Nikhil Pawan Kalyan on Wednesday.

Addressing mediapersons here, he said trained enumerators and supervisors will visit households and collect data from April 16 to May 15.

“Prior to this, a provision for self-enumeration will be available from April 1 to April 15 midnight. Through the self-enumeration portal, citizens can submit their own information,” Kalyan added.

He informed that the data submitted through self-enumeration will be verified again by the enumerators during field visit. “The census will involve the use of Census Management and Monitoring System portal along with digital methods for creating house listing blocks. This will be conducted from April 1 to 15, and from April 16, trained enumerators will visit households to collect data,” Kalyan said. He said district collectors and municipal commissioners are serving as principal census officers, while additional district collectors are functioning as district census officers.

“Under the collectors’ supervision, executive officer of each ULB and tehsildars are working as in-charge officers. R&DM department is the nodal department. Primary teachers from SME department will be appointed as enumerators, while high school teachers serve as supervisors,” he added.