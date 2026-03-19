Construction of new MLA residential complex to be over by June 30: Minister Prithviraj Harichandan

BHUBANESWAR: The state government is fast-tracking construction of the residential complex at the old MLA Colony in Unit-IV for legislators and senior government officials with a June 30 completion deadline, Works minister Prithviraj Harichandan said on Tuesday.

The minister reviewed the progress of the under-construction residential complex, a major redevelopment under the Capital Redevelopment Project (CRDP) comprising six residential towers with a total of 300 flats. After taking a tour of the construction site, Harichandan told mediapersons that the residential complex is being developed as a state-of-the-art facility. “We have set a clear target of completing the project by June 30 and all agencies have been directed to ensure that the remaining work progresses on a war-footing,” he said.

The complex comprises six high-rise residential towers housing 300 flats, including 105 Type-VII and 195 Type-VI units. The complex will accommodate 130 MLAs and 170 senior officers.

Official sources said the complex, started with an initial estimated cost of `275 crore, is being built with a focus on integrated urban living and sustainability. Key features include underground parking facilities, a swimming pool, tennis and badminton courts, and multiple common facility centres. A 50-room clubhouse for guests is also part of the plan. The project includes a sewage treatment plant and dedicated groundwater conservation systems, along with plans to develop a green belt within the complex.