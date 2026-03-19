Odisha

Construction of new MLA residential complex to be over by June 30: Minister Prithviraj Harichandan

The complex will accommodate 130 MLAs and 170 senior officers.
Works Minister Pirthiviraj Harichandan insoecting the progress of MLA housing complex in Bhubaneswar
Works Minister Pirthiviraj Harichandan insoecting the progress of MLA housing complex in BhubaneswarPhoto | EPS
Express News Service
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BHUBANESWAR: The state government is fast-tracking construction of the residential complex at the old MLA Colony in Unit-IV for legislators and senior government officials with a June 30 completion deadline, Works minister Prithviraj Harichandan said on Tuesday.

The minister reviewed the progress of the under-construction residential complex, a major redevelopment under the Capital Redevelopment Project (CRDP) comprising six residential towers with a total of 300 flats. After taking a tour of the construction site, Harichandan told mediapersons that the residential complex is being developed as a state-of-the-art facility. “We have set a clear target of completing the project by June 30 and all agencies have been directed to ensure that the remaining work progresses on a war-footing,” he said.

The complex comprises six high-rise residential towers housing 300 flats, including 105 Type-VII and 195 Type-VI units. The complex will accommodate 130 MLAs and 170 senior officers.

Official sources said the complex, started with an initial estimated cost of `275 crore, is being built with a focus on integrated urban living and sustainability. Key features include underground parking facilities, a swimming pool, tennis and badminton courts, and multiple common facility centres. A 50-room clubhouse for guests is also part of the plan. The project includes a sewage treatment plant and dedicated groundwater conservation systems, along with plans to develop a green belt within the complex.

MLA residential complex

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