Criminal with 41 cases injured in encounter with Rairakhol police in Sambalpur

SAMBALPUR: A history-sheeter involved in 41 criminal cases was injured in an encounter with Rairakhol police in Sambalpur’s Dumchhali forest area in the wee hours of Wednesday.

The accused, Dhaneswar Jhankar alias Tima (42), suffered gunshot injury on his right leg during the encounter. The incident took place at around 5.45 am when a team from Naktideul police station intercepted Jhankar and his three associates in the forest area following a tip-off about criminal activity in the region.

During the operation, the four suspects travelling in an MUV were tracked inside the forest. On being pursued by police, they tried to flee. Jhankar reportedly fired one round from his firearm at the police team. The MUV eventually slowed after driving over a heap of mud. Jhankar stepped out of the vehicle and reportedly fired two more rounds at the cops.

Police retaliated in self-defence with controlled firing, hitting Jhankar on his right leg. The injured criminal was overpowered and immediately shifted to Rairakhol sub-divisional hospital for treatment. His condition is reported to be stable.