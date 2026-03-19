Criminal with 41 cases injured in encounter with Rairakhol police in Sambalpur

SAMBALPUR: A history-sheeter involved in 41 criminal cases was injured in an encounter with Rairakhol police in Sambalpur’s Dumchhali forest area in the wee hours of Wednesday.
The accused, Dhaneswar Jhankar alias Tima (42), suffered gunshot injury on his right leg during the encounter. The incident took place at around 5.45 am when a team from Naktideul police station intercepted Jhankar and his three associates in the forest area following a tip-off about criminal activity in the region.
During the operation, the four suspects travelling in an MUV were tracked inside the forest. On being pursued by police, they tried to flee. Jhankar reportedly fired one round from his firearm at the police team. The MUV eventually slowed after driving over a heap of mud. Jhankar stepped out of the vehicle and reportedly fired two more rounds at the cops.
Police retaliated in self-defence with controlled firing, hitting Jhankar on his right leg. The injured criminal was overpowered and immediately shifted to Rairakhol sub-divisional hospital for treatment. His condition is reported to be stable.
Police also managed to nab his three associates from the spot. They are Satyajit Pradhan (27), Dillip Ray (34) and Prasanta Mirdha (40), all from under different police limits in Sambalpur.
Police seized one country-made pistol along with live ammunition, five empty cartridges, the MUV, a wire cutter, and several other tools believed to have been used for cutting aluminium conductor wires from power transmission lines.
Sambalpur SP Mukesh Bhamoo said, “At least 41 criminal cases have been registered against Jhankar across different districts, including dacoity, robbery, offences under the Arms Act and theft of aluminium conductor wires. He was on the radar of law enforcement agencies for his alleged role in organised theft of power transmission infrastructure and other crimes.”
Jhankar and his associates are suspected to be involved in the theft of power transmission conductor wires in Naktideul area last year. “With Jhankar’s arrest, we expect to uncover a wider network involved in organised theft of power infrastructure in the region,” the SP added.