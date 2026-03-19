Farmers stage road block seeking operationalisation of Badipali grid in Bijepur

SAMBALPUR: Hundreds of farmers on Wednesday staged a road blockade in Bijepur demanding immediate operationalisation of the Badipali grid to address persistent low voltage and unannounced power cuts in the area.

The agitating farmers, under the banner of Parbati Giri Krushak Sangathan, sat on the road in front of the power grid, blocking vehicular movement on the route from 8 am.

The new grid project at Badipali was initiated in 2024 to improve power supply in Bijepur block. It was scheduled to be completed within 18 months. The farmers claimed that the construction has been delayed as the contractor, who was originally awarded the project, has subcontracted the work.

“The grid project work has been subcontracted to another contractor who is simultaneously executing multiple projects both within and outside the district. Due to this, construction has not been completed within the stipulated time and no legal action has also been taken against the contractor,” they alleged.

Earlier, villagers and farmers had submitted written appeals to the district administration seeking early completion and operationalisation of the grid. However, no concrete action was taken in this regard, claimed the agitators.

Later in the day, the Bijepur tehsildar along with TPWODL SDO and executive engineer reached the protest site and held discussions with the agitators. As the farmers remained firm on their demand, the officials gave a written assurance that the grid would be made functional by March 30. The officials also assured to make provision for a separate feeder to Badipali, immediate compensation to the family of a person who had died due to a power-related incident, and stabilisation of the current voltage supply.

Following the assurance, the farmers suspended the agitation till March 31 but warned of resuming the protest if the promises were not fulfilled.