Fire equipment found with torn stickers in Cuttack hospital

CUTTACK: Even as the SCB Medical College and Hospital (MCH) management claims it has left no stone unturned to ensure fire safety measures are in place, the ground reality speaks of a different story altogether.

The second floor of the old medicine department building has several hand-held fire extinguishers installed in different places of the corridor. Many such fire extinguishers have also been put up in the wards, ICUs and other department walls.

As per sources, these fire extinguishers have been installed by the general electricity department (GED) under the Roads and Buildings division. However, observed closely, it was found that the labels affixed to the fire extinguishers mentioning date of manufacturing, installation, refilling and servicing had been torn off.