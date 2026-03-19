INTERVIEW | Ollywood-Tollywood collab can help both industries: Actor Rituparna

Graceful, vivacious and grounded - that’s the aura Rituparna Sengupta exudes. But the actor is more than that. She’s thoughtful and also emotionally authentic. Perhaps, these are the very qualities that make her one of the most celebrated figures in the Bengali film industry even after over three decades. Odisha holds a special place in the Bengali star’s heart as she made her big-screen debut with the 1991 Odia movie ‘Kotia Manisha Gotiye Jaga’ opposite veteran actor Bijay Mohanty. In an exclusive interview with Upasana Ray, the actor reflects on her journey so far, her foray into Odia films, love for Odissi, social work and much more.

You are one of the most prominent figures in the industry even after over 30 years. What do you think shaped you as an actor?

Adaptability. I entered the industry as a clean slate, allowing directors to shape my performance style. I was raw and fresh. There were, however, moments of rejection and learning. But I took my profession very seriously and continued to work on my craft. I was willing to adapt. The early days of my career were shaped by the likes of filmmaker Prabhat Roy, and stalwarts Aparna Sen and Soumitra Chatterjee, among others. Their presence on sets offered me invaluable lessons. In 1997, I collaborated with filmmaker Rituparno Ghosh for the movie ‘Dahan’, which won me the prestigious National Award. Rituda introduced me to a different kind of cinema. That’s when I realised I was more than just a commercial product.