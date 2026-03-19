INTERVIEW | Ollywood-Tollywood collab can help both industries: Actor Rituparna

Graceful, vivacious and grounded - that’s the aura Rituparna Sengupta exudes. But the actor is more than that. She’s thoughtful and also emotionally authentic. Perhaps, these are the very qualities that make her one of the most celebrated figures in the Bengali film industry even after over three decades. Odisha holds a special place in the Bengali star’s heart as she made her big-screen debut with the 1991 Odia movie ‘Kotia Manisha Gotiye Jaga’ opposite veteran actor Bijay Mohanty. In an exclusive interview with Upasana Ray, the actor reflects on her journey so far, her foray into Odia films, love for Odissi, social work and much more.
You are one of the most prominent figures in the industry even after over 30 years. What do you think shaped you as an actor?
Adaptability. I entered the industry as a clean slate, allowing directors to shape my performance style. I was raw and fresh. There were, however, moments of rejection and learning. But I took my profession very seriously and continued to work on my craft. I was willing to adapt. The early days of my career were shaped by the likes of filmmaker Prabhat Roy, and stalwarts Aparna Sen and Soumitra Chatterjee, among others. Their presence on sets offered me invaluable lessons. In 1997, I collaborated with filmmaker Rituparno Ghosh for the movie ‘Dahan’, which won me the prestigious National Award. Rituda introduced me to a different kind of cinema. That’s when I realised I was more than just a commercial product.
How do you choose your roles and what particularly draws you to a character today?
I pursue characters that challenge me. If I don’t feel the pressure of making my characters believable, I cannot give my best. My ultimate goal is to disappear into the character. The audience should not see Rituparna, they should be able to connect with the character. I believe reinvention is essential because the viewers always want to see something new. At the same time, I also feel cinema must remain connected to the society.
You have worked in many Odia films with several celebrated actors. Tell me something about your experience in Ollywood.
Odisha and its people are very special to me. My first film ‘Kotia Manisha Gotiye Jaga’ was opposite the legendary Bijay Mohanty. Among my other movies are ‘Danaba’ (1997) and ‘Katha Deithili Maa Ku’ (2004), both opposite Sidhant Mohapatra. I have also worked with Uttam Mohanty, Mihir Das, Hara Patnaik, Mahashweta Ray and many other veteran artistes. I have also collaborated with filmmaker Prashanta Nanda for ‘Lal Paan Bibi’. In 2024, I worked in a Kaushik Ganguly movie ‘Ajogyo’ opposite Prosenjit Chatterjee. The entire shooting had been done in Puri. Even my another film ‘Drishtikone’ was shot in Odisha. There are many picturesque locations over here.
How do you see Ollywood evolving?
Ollywood has definitely evolved. Today, I see many interesting developments coming up in the Odia film industry, in terms of experimentation and global exposure. I see many Odia filmmakers taking their movies to global festivals. So, definitely there’s a lot of transformation going on. I also believe collaborations between Ollywood and Tollywood can help both industries grow.
Do you have any plan to return to Odia movies?
Why not! If I get a good script and a challenging role, I will definitely come back. However, I am now more mindful of the character I choose to play. It should be extraordinary.
You are also a trained Odissi dancer. How did you develop the love for this dance form?
I have trained in both Odissi and Manipuri classical dance. Dance is actually my first passion. I love Odissi. It is one of the most beautiful and graceful dance forms. I began training in Odissi under renowned danseuse Sutapa Talukdar, ever since I was a teenager. When I started acting, dance did take a back seat but it was never really gone. I continue to perform occasionally and also lead my own dance troupe.
You are also involved in initiatives supporting cancer patients. What inspired you to take up this cause?
Not just cancer patients, I also support those with autism, women and children in distress, the visually impaired, thalassemia patients and orphans. I’ve been doing this for the last almost 25 years. I believe when we serve another human being in our own capacity, that adds to our blessings and sense of fulfilment.