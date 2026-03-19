Master plan to improve drainage in Odisha's Baripada

BARIPADA: The long-standing drainage problem in Baripada municipality will be resolved soon, with the civic body taking a major initiative keeping in view the town’s expanding size.
The final draft of the master plan, prepared by Pune-based consultancy firm Unity IE to improve the drainage system in the municipality, was presented at a meeting held in the municipal conference hall here on Wednesday.
Officials said with waterlogging during the rainy season affecting more than eight wards, the municipality has taken steps towards finding a permanent solution. The survey for developing a scientific drainage system to manage rainwater and floodwater began in 2023. Over three years, a comprehensive master plan for stormwater drainage was prepared, covering all 28 wards under Baripada municipality as well as adjoining areas.
Currently, Baripada has around 210 km of old drains. A detailed assessment was carried out to evaluate their condition and design an interconnected drainage network. Rainfall data has also been analysed as part of the study. The municipality has been divided into six catchment areas, covering a total survey area of 43.74 sq km.
The final survey report incorporates inputs from ward councillors based on the specific conditions of each ward. With the municipality’s current population estimated at around 1.58 lakh, the drainage system has been designed to accommodate population growth over the next 30 years, said Baripada municipality chairman Krushnananda Mohanty.
Poor drainage has led to water stagnation in several areas, resulting in groundwater contamination. Mohanty said the plan includes measures to prevent such pollution. Designed with a long-term vision, the project takes into account public convenience and sustainability, supported by extensive data collection and analysis.
Following detailed discussions, the detailed project report (DPR) has been submitted to the state government. Construction work will begin once financial approval is granted.
Among others, municipality vice-chairperson Seema Das, executive officer Debi Prasad Rout, executive engineer of Mayurbhanj Irrigation Division, chief engineer of Subarnarekha Irrigation Project, general manager of WATCO, along with officials and experts from various departments attended the meeting.