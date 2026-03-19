Master plan to improve drainage in Odisha's Baripada

BARIPADA: The long-standing drainage problem in Baripada municipality will be resolved soon, with the civic body taking a major initiative keeping in view the town’s expanding size.

The final draft of the master plan, prepared by Pune-based consultancy firm Unity IE to improve the drainage system in the municipality, was presented at a meeting held in the municipal conference hall here on Wednesday.

Officials said with waterlogging during the rainy season affecting more than eight wards, the municipality has taken steps towards finding a permanent solution. The survey for developing a scientific drainage system to manage rainwater and floodwater began in 2023. Over three years, a comprehensive master plan for stormwater drainage was prepared, covering all 28 wards under Baripada municipality as well as adjoining areas.

Currently, Baripada has around 210 km of old drains. A detailed assessment was carried out to evaluate their condition and design an interconnected drainage network. Rainfall data has also been analysed as part of the study. The municipality has been divided into six catchment areas, covering a total survey area of 43.74 sq km.