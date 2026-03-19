Odisha cops rule out foul play in Jharkhand woman’s death

ROURKELA: Police have ruled out foul play in the mysterious death of a 22-year-old woman from Jharkhand whose body was found in a field of bushes near Rourkela on March 6.

Police said investigation revealed that the woman, Sabani Birua of Barkatoli near Chaibasa under West Sighbhum district of adjacent Jharkhand, died of cardiac failure while sitting with her male friend at a field in Kalunga.

On Tuesday, Brahmani Tarang (BT) police produced Birua’s male friend Bikash Haiburu (29), also from Barkatoli, in court after arresting him on charges of negligence, not calling an ambulance and hiding information.

During the morning hours on March 6, the woman’s body was found lying in an isolated field surrounded by bushes, about 100 metre away from the Saw Mill-Kalunga road on the outskirts of Rourkela.

After identifying the woman, police detained Haiburu for questioning. During investigation, it was found that Haiburu and Birua were in love and their respective families were aware of their relationship. On March 5, both came to Rourkela for some work.