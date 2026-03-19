Odisha's Keonjhar tribals earn Rs 12 lakh supplying red weaver ants for pangolins

BHUBANESWAR: Amid growing efforts to link conservation with the lives of forest-fringe communities in the state, an innovative and rewarding model of livelihood is helping sustenance of nearly 50 particularly vulnerable tribal group (PVTG) families in Keonjhar, apart from ensuring the care of a vulnerable wildlife species.

By collecting red weaver ants, known locally as ‘Kai’ and selling them to Nandankanan Zoological Park in Bhubaneswar for its pangolins, the PVTG families from Bhuyan and Juanga tribes along with other forest dwelling communities in Keonjhar division have created a stable source of income for themselves and earned over Rs 12 lakh in a span of three years.

Forest officials said the initiative is emerging as a win-win situation, empowering local tribal communities and reinforcing the value of sustainable earning. Keonjhar DFO Dhamdhere Dhanraj Hanumant said these tribal families from forest areas of BJP and Telkoi ranges used to collect the red weaver ants from their colonies on Sal trees and sell them at meagre prices in the local market.

However, with Nandankanan Zoological Park in the state capital requiring regular supply of these ants for its pangolin breeding centre, the division launched an initiative to sell these ants to the zoo through formation of Van Suraksha Samitis (VSSs).

Within three years, from 2023-24 to 2025-26, around 47 tribal households have collected and sold over 3,436 kg of red weaver ants to the zoo, earning more than Rs 12.02 lakh. While about 840 kg of Kai was sent by the tribal households to the zoo in 2023-24, over 1.6 tonne (1,636 kg) was supplied in 2024-25.