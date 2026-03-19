Odisha's Sundargarh town stares at drinking water crisis as Ib river level declines

ROURKELA: Amid rising temperatures and declining water level in the Ib river, Sundargarh town is staring at a potential drinking water crisis during the summer.

The river’s water level dropped significantly in January, severely affecting piped water supply managed by WATCO. The situation was temporarily stabilised through dredging of the riverbed to enhance water retention.

Former chairman of Sundargarh municipality Benudhar Tandia said while the situation remains manageable at present, there are apprehensions of an acute water crisis during the April-June period. He pointed out that the river typically dries up during the pre-summer period. However, in recent years, both the municipality and district administration have discontinued the practice of constructing sand bunds to store drinking water.

Tandia noted that a private individual had constructed a sand bund near Mahadevpada ghat out of philanthropic interest. At least three more sand bunds are required at Mahantipada, Satna and Mundapada ghats to meet peak summer demand. He further estimated that over 30 per cent of the town’s residents could face acute water shortages during peak summer, especially when tube-wells are also likely to fail.

Some of the vulnerable areas include the settlements behind Sundargarh Government College in ward 9, Fittingpada and Bijapada in ward 12, Baunspada and Dampada in ward 13, Khariapada and Amripali in ward 11, Mundapada and Khariapada in ward 16, Talipada in ward 17 and some parts of Adarsh Nagar.