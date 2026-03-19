Odisha's Sundargarh town stares at drinking water crisis as Ib river level declines

ROURKELA: Amid rising temperatures and declining water level in the Ib river, Sundargarh town is staring at a potential drinking water crisis during the summer.
The river’s water level dropped significantly in January, severely affecting piped water supply managed by WATCO. The situation was temporarily stabilised through dredging of the riverbed to enhance water retention.
Former chairman of Sundargarh municipality Benudhar Tandia said while the situation remains manageable at present, there are apprehensions of an acute water crisis during the April-June period. He pointed out that the river typically dries up during the pre-summer period. However, in recent years, both the municipality and district administration have discontinued the practice of constructing sand bunds to store drinking water.
Tandia noted that a private individual had constructed a sand bund near Mahadevpada ghat out of philanthropic interest. At least three more sand bunds are required at Mahantipada, Satna and Mundapada ghats to meet peak summer demand. He further estimated that over 30 per cent of the town’s residents could face acute water shortages during peak summer, especially when tube-wells are also likely to fail.
Some of the vulnerable areas include the settlements behind Sundargarh Government College in ward 9, Fittingpada and Bijapada in ward 12, Baunspada and Dampada in ward 13, Khariapada and Amripali in ward 11, Mundapada and Khariapada in ward 16, Talipada in ward 17 and some parts of Adarsh Nagar.
In recent years, the town’s piped water infrastructure has seen improvements, with an investment of approximately Rs 46.12 crore. This includes a 7.5 MLD water treatment plant, a 6.5 lakh litre capacity sump at Ranibagicha, and multiple elevated service reservoirs (ESRs) along with distribution networks.
According to the 2011 census, Sundargarh town has a population of around 45,000 across 19 municipal wards. However, the current population is estimated to have crossed 70,000 due to increased industrial activity in the surrounding areas. WATCO officials said there are currently around 8,750 piped water connections, covering only about half of the population.
Assistant manager of WATCO Nikunja Bilasini Kalo said there is no immediate crisis. She noted that water supply had dropped to 6 MLD in January due to reduced river levels but has since improved to 8.5 MLD following dredging near the intake well.
She added that the system has the capacity to supply up to 12 MLD and expressed hope that water levels will not decline further. Occasional low-pressure rainfall could also help ease the situation during the peak summer months.