Orissa HC pulls up police over 2023 minor girl kidnapping case

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court has expressed serious concern over the continued disappearance of a minor child, who was allegedly abducted at Puri in 2023, and directed intensified efforts for immediate rescue.

The two-and-a-half-year-old girl was allegedly kidnapped while her mother was selling tender coconuts outside a hotel in Puri in December 2023. As per case records, a man and woman arrived in a car and stopped near the coconut seller. While the man engaged the mother in conversation over buying coconuts, the woman reportedly picked up the child from near the vehicle and fled.

A two-judge bench comprising Chief Justice Harish Tandon and Justice MS Raman reviewed the progress made by police in tracing the child. The matter was heard in continuation of the court’s earlier order dated February 23, 2026, in which Puri SP was directed to constitute a special task force (STF) and personally monitor the investigation.