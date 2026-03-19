Private nursing home ransacked in Odisha's Jagatsinghpur after pregnant woman dies of ‘neglect’

JAGATSINGHPUR: Tension prevailed in Jagatsinghpur town on Wednesday after irate locals ransacked a private nursing home following the death of a 23-year-old pregnant woman allegedly due to medical negligence.

The deceased was identified as Sushree Sangita Sahoo of Sailo village under Allipingal panchayat in Jagatsinghpur police limits.

Sahoo, who was pregnant, was admitted to the private nursing home in Jagatsinghpur after she developed abdominal pain. After examination, the attending doctor advised a surgical delivery, to which her family consented.

However, before the procedure, she was reportedly administered anaesthesia following which she complained of severe pain and soon became unconscious. As her condition worsened, she was shifted to a private hospital in Bhubaneswar in a critical condition.

Family members alleged that the doctor initially refused to accompany the patient, but relented after being pressurised to do so. Upon arrival, doctors at the private hospital declared her brought dead. The doctor from the nursing home reportedly fled the spot.

The family further took Sushree to Capital Hospital, Bhubaneswar where she was again declared dead. The body was subsequently sent for postmortem examination.