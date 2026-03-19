Private nursing home ransacked in Odisha's Jagatsinghpur after pregnant woman dies of ‘neglect’

JAGATSINGHPUR: Tension prevailed in Jagatsinghpur town on Wednesday after irate locals ransacked a private nursing home following the death of a 23-year-old pregnant woman allegedly due to medical negligence.
The deceased was identified as Sushree Sangita Sahoo of Sailo village under Allipingal panchayat in Jagatsinghpur police limits.
Sahoo, who was pregnant, was admitted to the private nursing home in Jagatsinghpur after she developed abdominal pain. After examination, the attending doctor advised a surgical delivery, to which her family consented.
However, before the procedure, she was reportedly administered anaesthesia following which she complained of severe pain and soon became unconscious. As her condition worsened, she was shifted to a private hospital in Bhubaneswar in a critical condition.
Family members alleged that the doctor initially refused to accompany the patient, but relented after being pressurised to do so. Upon arrival, doctors at the private hospital declared her brought dead. The doctor from the nursing home reportedly fled the spot.
The family further took Sushree to Capital Hospital, Bhubaneswar where she was again declared dead. The body was subsequently sent for postmortem examination.
After news of Sushree’s death spread, enraged relatives and locals staged protest outside the private nursing home and vandalised the premises by pelting stones. They demanded stringent action against the doctor and compensation of Rs 10 lakh for the bereaved family.
The irate locals also alleged that the doctor, posted as a medical officer in a community health centre, was diverting patients from the government hospital to his private clinic for financial gain.
On being informed, police rushed to the spot to take stock of the situation. The protesters left the spot after being assured of appropriate action.
Later in the day, Sushree’s husband Shakti Prasad Bhol of Dodudan village lodged a complaint in Jagatsinghpur police station, accusing the doctor of negligence, leading to his wife’s death.
SDPO Ajinkya Mane said a case has been registered against the doctor under section 106 of the BNS based on the complaint filed by the deceased’s husband. Further investigation is underway.
Additional district medical officer Saroj Kumar Jena, said no formal complaint has been received yet. “Once we receive the allegation, an inquiry will be conducted, including into the issue of diversion of patients from government to private facilities,” he said.