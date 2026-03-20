120 fall ill in Odisha's Kendrapara after eating prasad contaminated by dead snake

KENDRAPARA: Around 120 people including 40 children and women fell ill after consuming prasad that allegedly contained a dead snake during a religious event at a temple in Nuagaon village under Pattamundai police limits here on Wednesday night.

The incident came to light when some devotees, who were eating the prasad comprising rice and dalma, noticed a dead snake in the food and panicked. The food was prepared by villagers for around 400 people as part of a ‘Bhagabata Katha’ programme at the local temple. Locals suspect the snake may have accidentally fallen into the cooking vessel and gone unnoticed. “It was only during serving that some people spotted the dead snake in the dalma,” said Bibhuti Das (52), a villager.

Another villager, Nagendra Mallick (54), said after consuming the food, many started feeling uneasy, especially after learning about the presence of a dead snake in the dalma.

Basanti Mallick (60) said many had already eaten the food before the discovery. “Once the snake was found, people immediately stopped eating, but by then several devotees had already consumed the prasad,” she added.