43rd Annual Mines Safety Fortnight organised in Bhubaneswar

BHUBANESWAR: The 43rd Annual Mines Safety Fortnight Celebration - 2025 (AMSFC-2025) was organised here recently to promote a stronger culture of safety in the mining sector.

The event, held under the aegis of the Directorate General of Mines Safety (DGMS), Bhubaneswar Regions I and II, was organised by the Eastern Zone Mining Association.

Organisers said the event focused on enhancing awareness about safety standards and encouraging the adoption of best safety practices across mining operations. During the function, a series of activities including safety awareness programmes, trade tests, inspections, silicosis tests, quiz competitions and defensive driving training were conducted to promote a proactive approach towards accident prevention and worker safety in mines.

A total of 122 mines participated in various activities organised during the celebration. Director general of DGMS, Dhanbad, Ujjwal Tah joined the event as the chief guest. Deputy director general of Mines Safety, DGMS, south eastern zone, Ranchi, Shyam Sundar Prasad also attended.

Other dignitaries included chairman of the 43rd AMSFC-2025 and director of Mines Safety, Bhubaneswar region-I Awanish Kumar Mishra and advisor of the 43rd AMSFC-2025 and director of Mines Safety, Bhubaneswar region-II Nasina Balasubrahmanyam.