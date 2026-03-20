Naveen served the contractors, we work for farmers, says Odisha CM

BHUBANESWAR: With BJD president and former chief minister Naveen Patnaik leading the Opposition from the front and cornering the Mohan Charan Majhi government on various issues in recent days, the latter on Thursday launched a fierce counter-attack saying the previous government led by the former had reduced irrigation projects in the state into a contractor-driven system, primarily benefitting outside agencies from south India, rather than serving the interests of the state’s farmers.
Replying to the discussion on demand for grants of Water Resources department in the Assembly, the chief minister said while slogans like ‘farmers’ welfare’ were repeatedly raised, the ground reality was that irrigation infrastructure was designed and executed to favour select contractors.
“The focus was never on timely completion or quality irrigation support to farmers but on contractor networks that thrived under political patronage,” he remarked.
In a pointed remark, Majhi, though, expressed his appreciation for the regular attendance of the leader of Opposition in the Assembly. He said Naveen is now attending proceedings more consistently which was missing in the early phase of his role as leader of Opposition.
Highlighting the initiatives taken by BJP government over the last 18 months, the chief minister said his government has shifted the focus back to farmers by prioritising completion of pending irrigation projects, improving water-use efficiency and ensuring last-mile connectivity of irrigation facilities. He said special emphasis has been laid on expediting mega, medium and minor irrigation projects to bring more cultivable land under assured irrigation.
Highlighting the achievements and priorities of the Water Resources department, Majhi said his government is focusing on expanding irrigation coverage, modernising canal systems and ensuring efficient water use in agriculture. He informed the House that several major and medium irrigation projects are being expedited to provide assured water supply to farmers, particularly in drought-prone regions.
Taking a dig at the previous BJD government, the chief minister alleged that despite being in power for over two decades, it failed to create durable irrigation infrastructure in several regions. He claimed that many projects were delayed or left incomplete, adversely affecting agricultural productivity.
Majhi informed the House that the BJP government is working in “letter and spirit” to implement schemes aimed at expanding irrigation coverage and strengthening water resource management. He said better planning, monitoring and utilisation of water resources would not only enhance agricultural productivity but also contribute to the broader vision of a ‘Samruddha Odisha’.
The chief minister also underlined the allocation of Rs 16,488.92 crore for the department, stating that the enhanced budgetary support would help accelerate irrigation projects, improve infrastructure and ensure sustainable water management across the state.