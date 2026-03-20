Naveen served the contractors, we work for farmers, says Odisha CM

BHUBANESWAR: With BJD president and former chief minister Naveen Patnaik leading the Opposition from the front and cornering the Mohan Charan Majhi government on various issues in recent days, the latter on Thursday launched a fierce counter-attack saying the previous government led by the former had reduced irrigation projects in the state into a contractor-driven system, primarily benefitting outside agencies from south India, rather than serving the interests of the state’s farmers.

Replying to the discussion on demand for grants of Water Resources department in the Assembly, the chief minister said while slogans like ‘farmers’ welfare’ were repeatedly raised, the ground reality was that irrigation infrastructure was designed and executed to favour select contractors.

“The focus was never on timely completion or quality irrigation support to farmers but on contractor networks that thrived under political patronage,” he remarked.

In a pointed remark, Majhi, though, expressed his appreciation for the regular attendance of the leader of Opposition in the Assembly. He said Naveen is now attending proceedings more consistently which was missing in the early phase of his role as leader of Opposition.

Highlighting the initiatives taken by BJP government over the last 18 months, the chief minister said his government has shifted the focus back to farmers by prioritising completion of pending irrigation projects, improving water-use efficiency and ensuring last-mile connectivity of irrigation facilities. He said special emphasis has been laid on expediting mega, medium and minor irrigation projects to bring more cultivable land under assured irrigation.