Odisha govt signs Rs 247 cr pact to revive forgotten foods

BHUBANESWAR: The state government on Thursday signed a memorandum of agreement (MoA) with the Watershed Support Service and Activities Network (WASSAN) to revive forgotten foods and neglected crops in Odisha.

The Rs 247.02 crore initiative, to be implemented over five years from 2025-26 to 2029-30, will cover 25 biodiversity-rich blocks across 15 districts including ecologically significant regions such as Gandhamardhan, Niyamgiri, Sunabeda, Satkosia, Gupteswar, Malyagiri and Similipal.

The programme aims to conserve and promote traditional crops and indigenous seed varieties that are disappearing from modern agricultural practices. It will focus on documentation, revival and commercialisation of crops, enhancing farmers’ income while preserving Odisha’s rich food heritage.

Deputy chief minister KV Singh Deo emphasised the cultural significance of the initiative, stating, “Food keeps the tradition alive, its protection is the protection of our tradition. The project would play a crucial role in safeguarding both agricultural biodiversity and traditional knowledge systems.”

Key components of the programme include conservation and documentation of neglected crops, multiplication of indigenous varieties, establishment of state resource centres, introduction of the Kamala Pujari fellowship programme, farmer field schools, nutritional profiling of traditional foods and value addition for market linkage.