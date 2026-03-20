Two brothers killed, sibling hurt after motorcycle crashed into barrier column in Odisha

BERHAMPUR: In a tragic mishap, two brothers were killed and their sibling suffered critical injuries after the motorcycle on which they were travelling crashed into a roadside barrier column in Boudh town on Wednesday night.

The deceased were identified as Dillip Urma (35) and his sibling Biday Urma (21) of Palaspat village under Mundipadar panchayat in Boudh block. Their injured brother, Rohit Urma (25), is undergoing treatment and his condition is stated to be serious.

The accident took place on Khurda-Balangir NH-57 within Jahnapanka police limits. Sources said the three brothers left their village for Boudh town for some work. On way, the one riding the bike lost control and rammed the two-wheeler into the roadside safety barrier.

The trio suffered critical injuries and were rushed to the Boudh district headquarters hospital by locals. However, Dillip and Biday succumbed to their injuries. Doctors referred Rohit to VIMSAR, Burla as his condition was critical.

The bodies were seized for autopsy and a case has been registered in connection with the incident. Further investigation is underway, said police.