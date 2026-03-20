WCD secretary reviews welfare, nutritional plans in Koraput and Malkangiri districts

JEYPORE/MALKANGIRI: Women and Child Development (WCD) secretary Mrinalini Darswal reviewed the implementation of key welfare schemes and nutrition programmes in Koraput and Malkangiri districts on Thursday.

During her visit to Koraput, Darswal directed the administration to ensure basic amenities like safe drinking water, toilets and electricity in all anganwadi centres across the district. She conducted a surprise inspection of the anganwadi centre at Akamba in Jeypore block. She reviewed the condition of the centre.

She also visited a chhatua preparation unit in Akamba village. She examined the quality and quantity of chhatua being supplied to anganwadi centres.

After inaugurating a district-level workshop under the ‘Suposhit Odisha Mission’, Darswal briefed officials about the newly-introduced initiatives such as the state and district hubs for empowerment of women. She also reviewed the implementation of key welfare schemes including Subhadra Yojana, Mamata Yojana, Poshan Abhiyaan, Mukhyamantri Sampoorna Pushti Yojana and Purna Aahar Yojana. Interacting with anganwadi workers and supervisors, she sought feedback on whether beneficiaries are receiving services effectively at the grassroots level.