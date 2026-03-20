Woman dies after 'botched' C-section in Odisha, newborn found with stitches

BARIPADA: Tension flared up at Pandit Raghunath Murmu Medical College and Hospital here on Thursday after a woman died and her newborn boy was found with grievous injuries, allegedly due to a botched surgery.

The deceased was identified as Balli Hansdah (34) of Pokharia village under Kendupokharia panchayat within Kuliana police limits. Her family members and locals accused the attending doctor of negligence, claiming that she died due to a faulty caesarean procedure.

Balli’s husband Bugai Hansdah said his wife developed labour pain on Wednesday night following which she was brought to the hospital in an ambulance. At around 11.30 pm, a gynaecologist examined her and advised an emergency caesarean section, citing her critical condition due to excessive bleeding and the abnormal position of the baby.

Bugai said he consented to the procedure after being informed of the risks, and necessary formalities were completed by the hospital staff. However, after the surgery, the newborn boy was allegedly found with a deep cut injury of around one and half inches long, which was already stitched. He said when asked about the injury, the nurse told them that it took place during the surgery. The baby, due to the severity of his injuries, was shifted to the special newborn care unit for treatment.