48-hour Rairangpur shutdown halts NH traffic; tribals demand release of 34 arrested protesters

BARIPADA: The 48-hour shutdown in Rairangpur demanding the release of 34 tribals arrested over the March 14 road blockade received strong support with various adivasi groups enforcing the bandh on Friday.

Call for the shutdown, from Friday till Sunday morning, was given by the Mayurbhanj Adivasi Ekta Manch in Rairangpur sub-division.

Since morning, members of various tribal groups conducted picketing at different places. As a result, the Ranchi-Vijayawada NH 220 passing through Rairangpur and Kolkata-Mumbai NH 49 were blocked. Vehicular movement came to a grinding halt, with thousands of vehicles stranded on both sides of the roads.

Transport to Rairangpur from other areas was severely disrupted. With roads blocked, trucks, buses, cars and three-wheelers off the road, passengers had a harrowing time. Bus services remained suspended with many waiting at bus stands for transport.

The shutdown received support from BJD, JMM, Congress, Mayurbhanj Adivasi Students’ Association, Bhanj Kherwal Jumid and 15 tribal outfits. During the shutdown, tribal men and women protested carrying traditional weapons like bows and arrows.

The shutdown was strictly observed in Rairangpur municipality, Gorumahisani, Bisoi, Bijatala, Bahalda, Tiring, Jamda, Kusumi and Badampahar. Shops, markets, government and private offices, educational institutions and mining operations remained closed.