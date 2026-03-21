Bhubaneswar MP lays foundation stone for Rs 18 crore drinking water project in Jatni

BHUBANESWAR: In a major push to potable water supply in Jatni municipality, Bhubaneswar MP Aparajita Sarangi on Friday laid foundation stone for a Rs 18 crore large drinking water project at Ramchandrapur of ward no-7 in the ULB. The project is expected to be completed by March 2027.

Once completed, it will ensure clean and safe drinking water to 8,143 households and meet the needs of over 80,000 people. Residents had been demanding a solution to the drinking water problem in the locality for many years, she said. “Currently, Jatni municipality has about 72,900 households, but only 7,643 houses have drinking water connections. This clearly shows that only a small portion of the population is receiving water supply through WATCO. However, this new project will bring relief to around 80,000 people who were deprived of safe drinking water,” Sarangi said.

The Bhubaneswar MP thanked Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi for his support and said that all 23 wards of Jatni will witness larges-scale development in the days to come.

Addressing the people, she emphasised that development has no political or social boundaries and reaffirmed her commitment to the progress of Jatni. She also stated that long-standing issues are now being resolved under the ‘double engine government’.

Residents of Jatni also expressed their gratitude to the MP for fulfilling their long-pending demand.