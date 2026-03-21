BJD raises alarm over Hirakud dam land transfer to private industries

SAMBALPUR: A delegation of the BJD on Friday met Revenue Divisional Commissioner (Northern Division) Sangram Keshari Mohapatra and raised concerns over the proposed transfer of Hirakud dam-linked land to private industries.

The BJD team led by the party’s general secretary Sanjit Mohanty also submitted a memorandum to the RDC in this regard. The delegation highlighted that thousands of people had lost their land, homes and livelihoods during the construction of Hirakud dam. Many families are yet to receive proper rehabilitation and other benefits. Under such circumstances, any move to change the classification of land adjacent to the dam and transfer it to private companies for upcoming development projects will lead to protests, said the BJD leaders.

The memorandum also pointed out that lakhs of farmers and fishermen depend on the Hirakud reservoir, while several urban areas, including Sambalpur, rely on it for drinking water. Alleging that attempts are being made by certain industrial entities and officials to facilitate the land transfer, the delegation expressed concern over administrative inaction on previously raised issues, including industrial discharge affecting dam areas.

The BJD team further alleged that substantial amounts of CSR and peripheral development funds were being spent on events such as marathons and promotional activities, rather than on public welfare measures.

The RDC reportedly assured the delegation to examine its concerns and take appropriate steps in this regard.