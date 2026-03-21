BJD suspends six MLAs for cross-voting in RS polls in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: The BJD on Saturday suspended six MLAs for defying the party whip and cross-voting in favour of the BJP-supported Independent candidate Dilip Ray in the recent Rajya Sabha election.

The decision was taken at the party's Political Affairs Committee (PAC) meeting, chaired by BJD president Naveen Patnaik. Senior leaders Debi Prasad Mishra, Pramila Mallick, Pranab Prakash Das, Sanjay Das Burma, Sudam Marndi, and Tukuni Sahu were present. The suspended MLAs are Chakramani Kanhar (Baliguda), Naba Kishore Mallick (Jayadev), Souvic Biswal (Choudwar-Cuttack), Subasini Jena (Basta), Ramakanta Bhoi (Tirtol) and Devi Ranjan Tripathy (Banki).

An office order issued by the party president said that they were found to be involved in "anti-party activities," including cross-voting in violation of the BJD's core principle of adhering to collective decisions. The action follows a detailed Review of replies submitted by the legislators to the show cause notices issued to them.