Odisha chief secretary mandates fire supervisors in industries, housing societies, hotels

BHUBANESWAR: Chief secretary Anu Garg on Friday directed officials to ensure that industrial units, housing societies and big hotels and other large establishments operate with proper fire security clearance certificates.

Chairing a high-level meeting following the fire incident at the Priyadarshini market complex here, the chief secretary said all establishments should take fire security seriously and appoint a fire supervisor from among their employees. The supervisor will be trained by the fire services department to look into day to day management of the fire security-related matters.

Stating that electric short circuit is leading to fire incidents in many instances, the chief secretary said power connections in large buildings housing such units should be checked regularly. She said people should have knowledge about fire security to prevent such mishaps and asked officials to launch awareness campaign in this regard.

The campaign should be based on information, education and communication (IEC), she said and added that there should be regular inspection of fire security arrangements in big buildings, industrial units, hotels and other such places. It was decided that awareness campaign will be launched through TV, radio, and social media platforms. Civil defence volunteers from various organisations will be involved.

She also discussed preparations to prevent such mishaps and response time for dealing with such emergency situations. DG of Fire Services Sudhansu Sarangi discussed issues relating to fire security and urged people to dial 112 to take help from the fire services in emergency situations.