Odisha CM Majhi approves regularisation of junior teachers

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Friday approved regularisation of contractual/schematic junior teachers of all government and government-aided schools of the state.

A release issued by the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) said Majhi has taken the decision to regularise the jobs of over 13,000 contractual junior teachers (schematic) in the state. The teachers, appointed in 2023-24, will be regularised from their date of joining.

The CMO said teachers will be treated as regular employees from the date of their initial joining in service. However, they will receive notional benefits (including arrears or pay fixation adjustments) for the period from their joining date up to December 31, 2025. Starting January 1, 2026, they will be entitled to full regular employee salaries along with all other applicable benefits and allowances, it added.

The decision of the state government will ensure job security for elementary education staff in Odisha and strengthen the school education system. The junior teachers under the Odisha Junior Teachers (Schematic) Association had been organising protest rallies and dharnas, demanding regularisation of their service.