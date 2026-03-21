Odisha fast-tracks Rs 210 crore Mahanadi riverfront project, CM pushes immediate rollout

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Friday directed officials to complete all procedural requirements for the Mahandi Riverfront Development Project and start phase-I work immediately. The project, worth Rs 210 crore, aims to develop 426 acres of land along the Mahanadi riverbank in Cuttack.

Reviewing the project at a high-level meeting in Lok Seva Bhawan here, the chief minister said as per the direction of the National Green Tribunal (NGT), a green belt will be created by using 284 acres of land, while the rest 142 acres will be developed for tourism and festive purposes.

Stating that the Mahanadi riverfront project should be made a national-level tourist attraction, Majhi asked the officials to study the design followed by the Gujarat government for Sabarmati riverfront development. He suggested beautifying structures built by the Water Resources department for Mahanadi river bank protection.

The Mahanadi riverfront project includes construction Odisha Haat, a heritage village, development of a picnic and recreation area, construction of an interpretation centre, food court, lawns and beautification of waterbodies.

The chief minister also advised for developing the Dhabaleswar temple and the area near National Law University, Odisha, during implementation of phase-II of the project. He also proposed introducing cruise services on the Mahanadi to enhance tourist attraction. He announced that additional funds will be allocated if required for these beautification projects.

Housing and Urban Development minister Krushna Chandra Mahapatra, chief secretary Anu Garg and senior officials attended the meeting.