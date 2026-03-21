Odisha Police targets to eliminate drug menace by 2029, says DGP Khurania

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha Police on Friday said it has set a target to completely eradicate the drugs menace from the state by 2029.

Addressing mediapersons, DGP YB Khurania said their goal is to completely wipe out ganja and other narcotics trade from the state within the next three years. The police will launch a special statewide drive against narcotics trade from its 91st Foundation Day on April 1 this year which will continue till March 2029.

“Ganja cultivation and smuggling in the state mostly took place in Naxal-affected areas. It served as an easy source of income for the red ultras and they continued to engage in anti-social activities through the money earned from illegal cultivation in dense forested regions,” said Khurania.

However, due to the continuous and resolute action, Naxals who were once active in 12 districts, are now confined to just two to three districts. “In districts like Gajapati, Rayagada and Koraput, cannabis cultivation has decreased by about 50 per cent because of firm police steps,” he added.

Khurania asserted the police’s well-planned strategy has heavily hit the drug mafia’s network in the state in the recent years. He also informed that between January 2025 and February this year, the police recorded an unprecedented success in its anti-narcotics campaign.