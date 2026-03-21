Odisha sets Guinness record with 1,174 kg ‘Pakhala’, its traditional fermented rice dish

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha on Friday created a history by preparing 1,174 kg of ‘Pakhala’ and securing the Guinness World Record for the ‘largest serving of fermented rice (Pakhala)’.

The record was achieved by the Odisha Tourism during celebration of ‘Pakhala Parba’ event here on the day. The fermented rice was prepared using 850 kg of rice and presented with 326 varieties of Odia dishes, showcasing state’s rich culinary heritage and agricultural diversity. The food was later distributed to over 2,000 people from underprivileged communities as part of the ‘Pakhala Parba’.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, who joined the celebration at Panthanivas in Bhubaneswar, along with deputy chief ministers KV Singh Deo and Pravati Parida and other officials, said, “This accomplishment reflects our commitment to promoting Odisha’s rich culinary heritage on the global stage. It is a proud moment for every Odia, as we take our timeless traditions from local to global, further strengthening Odisha’s identity as a hub of cultural and gastronomic excellence.”

He said that Pakhala is not just food but an inseparable part of Odisha’s culture and tradition. He said that the main objective of observing ‘Pakhala Day’ is to promote Odia cuisine globally. “In today’s growing influence of Western food culture, this day serves to unite Odias and ensure that traditional food is not forgotten,” he said.