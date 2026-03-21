PPA chief kicks off Bahuda satellite port works after inspection of site

PARADIP: The first move towards development of the proposed Bahuda Satellite Port was taken with the Paradip Port Authority (PPA) conducting the first on-ground inspection of the project site at Chikiti in Ganjam on Friday.

PPA chairman PL Haranadh and deputy chairman T Venu Gopal along with board members and senior officials inspected the site, kicking off on-site activities. Memorandum of understanding was signed for development of the greenfield deep-sea port in September last year.

With a planned investment of Rs 21,500 crore, the Bahuda Satellite Port is expected to add to Odisha’s maritime capacity and support India’s growing trade requirements. The port is being designed to handle large vessels, streamline cargo movement and ease congestion at existing ports along the eastern coast.

During the visit, the team assessed site conditions and discussed infrastructure planning, connectivity and phased development. The project is expected to improve logistics efficiency while creating strong industrial linkages across the region.

Speaking on the occasion, Haranadh said PPA is committed to advancing the project in a structured and time-bound manner. The Bahuda Satellite Port will play a crucial role in strengthening Odisha’s position in national and global trade, he added.

The port authority will soon undertake technical studies, statutory clearances and detailed planning activities to move the project towards execution.

Meanwhile, the PPA achieved a milestone by crossing 150.22 million metric tonne (MMT) of cargo with 12 days to go before the 2025-2026 financial year comes to an end.