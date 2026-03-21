Thunderous welcome for Dilip Ray in Rourkela after victory in RS polls

ROURKELA: Senior BJP leader Dilip Ray received a tumultuous welcome from his emotionally-charged supporters as he returned to Rourkela on Friday after his recent victory in the Rajya Sabha elections.

During a brief interaction with mediapersons at the Mayfair World Cup Village, Ray debunked allegation of horse-trading against him in RS polls and said the opposition MLAs voted for him due to his personal connection with them. “I have a very good and personal relation with several MLAs of BJP, BJD and Congress.”

Ray said before taking oath as a RS Member, he decided to first visit Rourkela and take blessings of the people. “After the oath-taking, I will start addressing the issues of the city. I am aware of almost all the problems of Rourkela and would get to know about the other issues after holding discussions at the appropriate level,” he said.

Arriving from Jharsuguda by road in the morning, the BJP leader accompanied by his wife Puja Ray and Union Tribal Affairs Minister Jual Oram was taken in a massive procession from Panposh square. The procession passed through the heavily-crowded Rourkela main road before culminating at Bisra square.