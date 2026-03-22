Chief Secretary Anu Garg flags low budget spend in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: With the 2025-26 financial year drawing to a close and the state’s overall budget expenditure remaining below 70 per cent, the government has begun to push departments for accelerated spending and improved revenue mobilisation.
Chairing an all-secretaries meeting here on Saturday, chief secretary Anu Garg expressed concern over the low pace of budget utilisation. She directed all departments to expedite expenditure and ensure that allocated funds are effectively used before the end of the financial year. Departments were also asked to intensify efforts to meet revenue targets within the remaining days of March.
Official sources said the total expenditure of all departments is 64-66 per cent and important departments like Panchayati Raj (47 per cent), Water Resources (57 per cent), Rural Development (63 per cent), Disaster Management (13 per cent), MSME (35 per cent) are seriously lagging behind.
With just a week left in the financial year, nearly one-third of the allocated funds remain unutilised whereas the cumulative expenditure by the end of the third quarter of the current financial year should be ideally 70 per cent. The Finance department informed that revenue collection has reached about 78.77 per cent of the annual target so far, while expenditure across departments, though improved compared to the same period last year, is yet to achieve the desired levels.
The meeting also reviewed the progress of filling government vacancies. Against a target of filling 65,000 posts by June, 41,063 positions have already been filled up.
Fire safety also figured prominently in the discussions. In the wake of recent fire incidents, the chief secretary ordered immediate inspection of electrical wiring in all government buildings, regular maintenance of electrical equipment, and implementation of necessary safety upgrades.
On public outreach, it was decided to organise ‘Budget Sabhas’ under the “Ama Budget Ama Janiba” initiative to raise awareness among citizens about the 2026-27 state budget and key development initiatives of both the state and central governments. The move aims to enhance transparency and ensure better implementation of welfare programmes.
The meeting further assessed the adoption of the iGOT Karmayogi platform for capacity building of government employees. Of the total 4.16 lakh employees, 93 per cent have been onboarded, with around two lakh actively using the platform. Departments were asked to ensure wider participation and completion of at least one course per month.