Chief Secretary Anu Garg flags low budget spend in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: With the 2025-26 financial year drawing to a close and the state’s overall budget expenditure remaining below 70 per cent, the government has begun to push departments for accelerated spending and improved revenue mobilisation.

Chairing an all-secretaries meeting here on Saturday, chief secretary Anu Garg expressed concern over the low pace of budget utilisation. She directed all departments to expedite expenditure and ensure that allocated funds are effectively used before the end of the financial year. Departments were also asked to intensify efforts to meet revenue targets within the remaining days of March.

Official sources said the total expenditure of all departments is 64-66 per cent and important departments like Panchayati Raj (47 per cent), Water Resources (57 per cent), Rural Development (63 per cent), Disaster Management (13 per cent), MSME (35 per cent) are seriously lagging behind.

With just a week left in the financial year, nearly one-third of the allocated funds remain unutilised whereas the cumulative expenditure by the end of the third quarter of the current financial year should be ideally 70 per cent. The Finance department informed that revenue collection has reached about 78.77 per cent of the annual target so far, while expenditure across departments, though improved compared to the same period last year, is yet to achieve the desired levels.