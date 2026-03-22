CRPF urges Odisha government to provide land to martyred personnel

BHUBANESWAR: The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has urged the Odisha government to allot homestead land to the next of kin of 13 personnel from the state, who were killed in the line of duty over the past three decades, in accordance with existing provisions.

Two of the martyrs, constable Manoj Kumar Behera of the 82 Battalion and Head constable Prasanna Kumar Sahoo of the 61 Battalion, were among the 40 CRPF personnel killed in the suicide attack by a Jaish-e-Mohammad operative in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir in February 2019.

In a letter to chief secretary Anu Garg, CRPF director general GP Singh said the state government already has a policy for providing homestead land of 0.04 acre in urban areas and 0.10 acre in rural areas to the families of Central Armed Police Forces personnel who have made the supreme sacrifice.

However, 13 cases pertaining to the disbursal of these benefits to the families of slain CRPF personnel remain pending at various stages due to procedural or administrative delays, he pointed out.