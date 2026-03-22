Dharmendra Pradhan launches development projects worth Rs 172 crore in Chhendipada

ANGUL: Union Education minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Saturday launched 40 developmental projects worth Rs 172 crore at Chhendipada in Angul district and inaugurated a new boating facility at Derjeng reservoir.

Speaking after launching the projects, Pradhan said the state would progress only if its 4.5 crore people take a step forward. He noted that, for the first time, the state budget has crossed Rs 3 lakh crore, which will be implemented from April.

The minister alleged that people were harassed while accessing benefits under schemes during the previous government and said the process has now been simplified and beneficiaries are receiving their dues properly. He stressed that the aim should be to bring constructive changes in people’s lifestyles by strengthening the development process.

Pradhan further said a new stadium and a community centre have been taken up for Chhendipada. He also announced that around 25,000 more houses will be sanctioned for Angul district under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana and distributed among beneficiaries.

The Union minister said the development of eco-tourism at the Derjeng reservoir would boost the tourism sector. He added that with the vision of a ‘Viksit Bharat’ and a ‘Viksit Odisha’, regions like Angul and Chhendipada would also see rapid development.

Pradhan also inaugurated a new revenue inspector’s office at Balipata and a passenger waiting room at Turanga chowk. Angul MLA Pratap Pradhan and Chhendipada MLA Agasti Behera, were among the dignitaries who were present along with Pradhan.